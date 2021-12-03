Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

VRA opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $328.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

