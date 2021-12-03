Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $989.68 million. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $16.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. 21,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

