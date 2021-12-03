Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT at $95.23

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,281,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,562. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

