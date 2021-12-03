Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $43.10

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,071. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.