Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Target Price at $39.00

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANNX. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 3,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $616.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.43. Annexon has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 4.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

