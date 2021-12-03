Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) PT at $98.71

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several research firms have commented on APP. Truist upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $280,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,492 shares of company stock valued at $81,105,233.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APP traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,149,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,371. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

