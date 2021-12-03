Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) PT at $98.71

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.
Several research firms have commented on APP. Truist upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
In related news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $280,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,492 shares of company stock valued at $81,105,233.
NYSE:APP traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,149,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,371. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.