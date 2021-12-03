Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Target Price at $89.80

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. 12,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

