Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $22.40

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOSE. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,594,154.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 574,270 shares of company stock worth $7,283,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

