Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $105.25

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.37. 3,260,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

