Brokerages Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) PT at $41.11

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ON stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 56,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

