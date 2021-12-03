Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target at $32.45

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 10,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 174.68. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

