Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Price Target at $27.94

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of CURV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 436,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. Torrid has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $8,950,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

