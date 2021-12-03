Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$9.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

WCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466 over the last three months.

WCP traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.01. 6,544,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

