Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $87.38

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. 14,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

