Brokers Issue Forecasts for Archer Aviation Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Archer Aviation in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Archer Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ACHR opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.81).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $123,000.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 178,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

