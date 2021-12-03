Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.30

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 4469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $17,242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

