Brown Financial Advisory Has $18.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $256.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.38 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.