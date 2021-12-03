BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. BRP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.740 EPS.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.43. 3,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. BRP has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

