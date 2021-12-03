BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $77.87 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40.

Get BRP alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.