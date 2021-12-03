BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$128.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOO. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$136.56.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$99.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$113.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.56. BRP has a 52-week low of C$76.36 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.2099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

