Bryan, Garnier & Co Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The company has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.