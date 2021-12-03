BSC Station Tops One Day Volume of $6.01 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and $6.01 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00063418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00070616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00093152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.42 or 0.07810933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.57 or 1.00375803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002762 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.