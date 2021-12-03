Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 5,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,919. The stock has a market cap of $353.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,769. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

