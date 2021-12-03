Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE:BG opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,527,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bunge by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.