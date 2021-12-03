Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,371.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.