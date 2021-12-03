ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $10,033.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00062065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00070081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.03 or 0.07824845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00090552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,241.72 or 1.00193644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002669 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.