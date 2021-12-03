C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

AI opened at $30.04 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,398,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at $521,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

