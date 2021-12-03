Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

