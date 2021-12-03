Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
