California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,477,845 shares of company stock valued at $63,458,468.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. California Resources has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

