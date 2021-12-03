California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

