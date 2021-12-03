California State Teachers Retirement System Has $320,000 Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $597.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

