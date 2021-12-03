California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $328,000 in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.31 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $583.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.55.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

