California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $70.97.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

