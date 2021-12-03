California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Inozyme Pharma worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $7.44 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INZY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

