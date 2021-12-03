California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target Raised to $63.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 43,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

