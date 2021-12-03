Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $47.99 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after buying an additional 153,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after buying an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

