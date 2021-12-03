Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.75.

CPT opened at $168.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $171.56.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

