Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Price Target Cut to $8.25

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $8.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Can-Fite BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CANF stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 212.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $50,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

