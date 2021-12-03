Canaccord Genuity Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$141.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $108.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

