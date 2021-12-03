Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Lowered to C$166.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price target (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.25.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,510. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$107.44 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$62.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$147.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$145.00.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,927.50. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 over the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

