Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CTC.A stock traded up C$1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$175.17. The stock had a trading volume of 199,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$181.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$191.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82. The firm has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$159.44 and a twelve month high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

