Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 38.0% in November

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,195,000.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CADL opened at $9.98 on Friday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.