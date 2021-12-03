Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 36.5% in November

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.42. 29,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

