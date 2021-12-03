Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPX. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.23.

Capital Power stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 199,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,223. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 37.88. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.2205762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

