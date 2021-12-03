CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,681 shares of company stock worth $21,214,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of CarGurus worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

