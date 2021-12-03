Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although. shares of Carnival have underperformed the industry so far this year, improved bookings trends and phased resumption of operations is likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods. The company stated that cumulative advanced bookings for the second half of 2022 are ahead of 2019 levels. Also, it has been witnessing ticket price improvements for both of its North American and EAA brands. Going forward, the company remains optimistic on its innovations featuring Ocean Medallion, PlayOcean and OceanView. These new offerings are anticipated to accelerate and expand engagement, thereby boosting guest experience. However, coronavirus related woes persists. The company informed that the Delta variant has disrupted its supply chain and impacted the timing of opening for some destinations.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

