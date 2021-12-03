Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stake Increased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Casper Sleep worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth $119,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 54.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

