CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CCCS stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. 1,121,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

