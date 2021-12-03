Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $299.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 164,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

