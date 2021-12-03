Celo (CELO) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00008846 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $58.29 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.29 or 0.08026598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,040.71 or 0.99330473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.